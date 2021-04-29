Crucial USB-C X8 1TB Portable SSD hits $112.50 at new low (Up to 25% off), more from $55.50

Newegg is offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $112.45 shipped with the code AFFSSDUS25 at checkout. Down from $125 to $150 at Amazon, today’s deal saves up to 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable solid-state drive is designed to works with WIndows, macOS, Chromebooks, and even your iPad Pro thanks to a built-in USB-C plug. It features speeds of up to 1050MB/s, which means that you can transfer 1GB files in just one second. The durable design features an aluminum unibody core that’s drop-proof to 7.5-feet and is made to withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.
With all the deals listed below, you’ll want to use the code AFFSSDUS25 at checkout to redeem the final discounted price.
More storage deals:
- Crucial X8 500GB Portable SSD: $63 (Reg. $70)
- Crucial P5 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD: $55.50 (Reg. $62)
- Corsair Force MP600 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD: $90 (Reg. $100)
- Crucial MX500 1TB 2.5-inch SSD: $90 (Reg. $100)
- Samsung 860 Pro 512GB 2.5-inch SSD: $90 (Reg. $100)
- Team Group MP34 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $102.50 (Reg. $$114)
- Corsair MP600 Core 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $139.50 (Reg. $155)
- GIGABYTE AORUS 1TB NVMe SSD: $153 (Reg. $170)
- Samsung 870 QVO 4TB 2.5-inch SSD: $360 (Reg. $400)
Need storage for your camera or Nintendo Switch? Well, check out this deal on the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card that we found earlier today. It’s down to $22.50 at Amazon, which is a great price for 200GB of ultra-portable storage. It’s normally $28 or more, with today’s discount marking the lowest price that we can find.
More about the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD:
- Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
- Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
- Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty
- Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world
