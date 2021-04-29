Crucial USB-C X8 1TB Portable SSD hits $112.50 at new low (Up to 25% off), more from $55.50

Newegg is offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $112.45 shipped with the code AFFSSDUS25 at checkout. Down from $125 to $150 at Amazon, today’s deal saves up to 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable solid-state drive is designed to works with WIndows, macOS, Chromebooks, and even your iPad Pro thanks to a built-in USB-C plug. It features speeds of up to 1050MB/s, which means that you can transfer 1GB files in just one second. The durable design features an aluminum unibody core that’s drop-proof to 7.5-feet and is made to withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

With all the deals listed below, you’ll want to use the code AFFSSDUS25 at checkout to redeem the final discounted price.

Need storage for your camera or Nintendo Switch? Well, check out this deal on the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card that we found earlier today. It’s down to $22.50 at Amazon, which is a great price for 200GB of ultra-portable storage. It’s normally $28 or more, with today’s discount marking the lowest price that we can find.

More about the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof

Includes a 3-year limited warranty

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

