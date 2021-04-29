FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo launches Golden Week eShop sale filled with Square Enix titles + more from $1

-
50% off From $1

Nintendo has now kicked off a notable Golden Week sale featuring loads of notable Square Enix Switch titles alongside some additional spring price drops. Starting from just $1, you’ll find plenty of Final Fantasy games to fill up your back catalogue as well as Kingdom Hearts, the Mana series, and other classic RPGs on tap here. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks among all of today’s discounted Square Enix Switch titles and head over to today’s roundup for even more console game deals. 

Discounted Square Enix Switch titles and more:

Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s Switch game deals (here are all of our PC game deals). Check out to our latest Switch accessory roundup for deals on controllers and cases from $15. Then be sure to browse through some of the biggest Nintendo news that has hit lately like the new PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game, the blue colorway Switch Lite, this mini Fujifilm Switch printer, and LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course.

More on FINAL FANTASY XV Pocket:

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star. After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice. As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae. The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis. Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…

