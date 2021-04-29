Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, now on sale at $187.50, more up to $117 off

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Boba Fett Limited Edition Watch for $187.50 shipped. That’s $93 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This luxurious watch from Citizen features a Boba Fett-inspired design that’s bound be a great addition to your Star Wars or timepiece collection. It features a 43mm gray ion-plated stainless steel case that’s paired with an olive green leather strap. The dial even showcases detail from Boba Fett’s chest armor. This timepiece is powered by any light source and never needs a battery. Only 1,980 units of this watch will be manufactured globally, helping make it a unique option that’s certainly worth owning. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen timepieces up to $117 off.

Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Boba Fett Watch features:

Dial features design detail from Boba Fett’s chest armor, in olive green with accents in burgundy and deep yellow

Gray ion-plated stainless steel case (43mm) and bezel, olive green leather strap with contrast stitching in burgundy

Caseback features unique illustration of Boba Fett’s helmet

