FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sorel takes up to 40% off boots, sandals, sneakers, slippers, more + free shipping

-
FashionSorel

For a limited time only, the Sorel Spring Flash Sale is currently offering up to 40% off select styles on boots, sandals, sneakers, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Madson II Hiker Boots for men. This is currently marked down to $146 and originally were priced at $195. These boots are great for hiking or casual events alike and you can choose from four color options. This style is great for dressing up or down as well and it’s cushioned for added comfort. The grippy rubber outsole also adds traction and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Sorel customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sorel and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sorel

About the Author

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking ...
Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% ...
Merrell cuts extra 20% off sale items, today only: Hiki...
Runners, rejoice: Brooks’ new spring arrivals wil...
Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime...
Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, t...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off spring markdowns + free s...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

KEEN takes up to 50% off hiking sandals, boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

Learn More
20% off

Merrell cuts extra 20% off sale items, today only: Hiking sneakers, boots, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

Sperry offers 40% off spring-ready styles + free shipping: Boat shoes, loafers, more

+ free shipping Learn More
60% off

Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, two days only

From $39 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
$131 off

Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

$1,669 Learn More
60% off

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
31% off

Free up precious garage space with two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each (Save 31%)

$9 each Learn More