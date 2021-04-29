FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s PC game deals include Days Gone for $39, Just Cause series from $1, Minecraft, more

-
Best PC Gaming DealsCDKeysGreen Man Gaming

CDKeys is offering Days Gone on Steam for $39.19 as a digital download. Down from its $50 normal price, this title is set to launch on May 18 and today’s discount is the first that we’ve tracked, consequentially marking a new all-time low. In Days Gone, you’ll take a trip as Decon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who’s riding and fighting in a deadly, post-pandemic America. As you do your best to tackle the broken road and fight your way to the end, will you be able to survive? Learn more in our announcement coverage. Not a Days Gone fan? That’s alright because we have several other game discounts listed down below.

More PC game deals:

Don’t forget that today’s best console game deals feature It Takes Two at $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, and much more. Plus, Star Wars iOS apps and games are up to 50% off as we near May the 4th. You’ll specifically find KOTOR II, Mandalorian Stickers, and other discounts galore here. And as always, be sure to give our PC gaming guide a gander after picking up some new titles to play, as that’s where we put all of the best deals from around the web related to upgrading your battlestation.

More about Days Gone:

Ride and fight into a deadly, post pandemic America. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live in this open-world action-adventure game.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

CDKeys

Green Man Gaming

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Corsair K100 4000Hz Optical-Mechanical RGB Gaming Keybo...
ASUS launches ‘world’s first’ 1,400-nit m...
Save $100 on Monoprice’s 49-inch UltraWide 1440p Moni...
RESPAWN’s Big and Tall Gaming Chair returns to 20...
Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns...
Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse launches with ultra-light ...
Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to...
Upgrade your battlestation on a budget, save up to 48% ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

$34 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: CHRONO TRIGGER, Star Wars Pinball, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $40

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chilled up to 5-days, now $170 (Save $38)

$170 Learn More
Shop now

Verizon Mother’s Day sale has BOGO iPhone 12/Pro/Max, free 12 mini, more

BOGO Free Learn More
$250 off

Amazon will ship a Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa to your door for $599.50 ($250 off)

$599.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
$131 off

Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

$1,669 Learn More
60% off

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More