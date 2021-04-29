Today’s PC game deals include Days Gone for $39, Just Cause series from $1, Minecraft, more

CDKeys is offering Days Gone on Steam for $39.19 as a digital download. Down from its $50 normal price, this title is set to launch on May 18 and today’s discount is the first that we’ve tracked, consequentially marking a new all-time low. In Days Gone, you’ll take a trip as Decon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who’s riding and fighting in a deadly, post-pandemic America. As you do your best to tackle the broken road and fight your way to the end, will you be able to survive? Learn more in our announcement coverage. Not a Days Gone fan? That’s alright because we have several other game discounts listed down below.

Don’t forget that today’s best console game deals feature It Takes Two at $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, and much more. Plus, Star Wars iOS apps and games are up to 50% off as we near May the 4th. You’ll specifically find KOTOR II, Mandalorian Stickers, and other discounts galore here. And as always, be sure to give our PC gaming guide a gander after picking up some new titles to play, as that’s where we put all of the best deals from around the web related to upgrading your battlestation.

Ride and fight into a deadly, post pandemic America. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live in this open-world action-adventure game.

