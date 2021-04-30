Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, Callaway, Brooks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike TechKnit Wild Running T-Shirt for men. This shirt is currently marked down to $17 and originally went for $70. This style looks nice with workouts shorts, chino styles, joggers, sweatpants, and more. It also comes in three pretty color options for spring and the Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking for added comfort. It’s a wonderful style for workouts and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find additional top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Gerry Cross Ridge Down Vest $36 (Orig. $89)
- Nike TechKnit Wild Run T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Sportswear Matchup Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $45)
- Under Armour Streaker 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt $45 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Rise 365 Running T-Shirt $29 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- CALIA Anywhere Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- adidas Originals NMD Shoes $85 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Edge Luxe 4 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- CALIA Keyhole Sports Bra $22 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $83 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
