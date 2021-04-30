FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score your furry friend a new FurHaven sofa-style pet bed from $20 today (Up to 60% off)

-
Home GoodswootFurHaven
60% off From $20

Today only, Woot is offering the highly-rated FurHaven Sofa-Style Orthopedic Pet Beds starting from $20 and with up to 60% in savings. One standout is the Furhaven L-Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed in large for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The large size usually sells for around $45 on Amazon depending on the color with today’s deals being the lowest prices we can find. Soft “suedline” bolsters, orthopedic foam, and a sherpa fleece lining make this bed worthy of your beloved furry friend. But most importantly, you can pull the cover right off and throw it in the washing machine for a quick and easy refresh. Rated 4+ stars from over 78,000 Amazon pet owners at Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller. More details below. 

Or go with this Furhaven puppy bean bag chair-style instead starting from $26 shipped at Amazon. These ones also carry stellar reviews from over 17,000 Amazon customers and provide more of a lounger-type approach. 

But as we mentioned above, there are even more options on sale at Woot today starting from $20 (inside of the pull-down menu on the listing page). The color options change with each size and you’ll even find the jumbo sizes on sale for the larger breeds. 

Go check out these dog collar-style AirTags cases from Caseology, then make sure you have a nice robot vacuum to clean up all of the pet hair off your floors for you. We are still tracking Anker models from $176, as well as deals on Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum, the latest iRobot Roomba i3/+, and Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping

More on the Furhaven L-Shaped Orthopedic Bed:

  • PET FRIENDLY DESIGN: The bed features a classic sofa design with three-sided bolsters that promote security and provide additional high-loft cushion support for head resters, as well as cozy nestling nooks for burrowers
  • SLEEP SURFACE: The sleep surface is lined with plush embossed faux fur, while the bolsters are wrapped in easy-care and durable upholstery-grade home decor textile; both are soft-to-touch fabrics that no pet could ever resist snuggling into
  • EASY ON JOINTS: The egg crate orthopedic foam helps cushion pressure points, distribute body weight, and improve air circulation, while the fluffy-filled bolsters provide optimum support for the neck, back, hips, and joints for a more restful sleep

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

FurHaven

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tackle garage storage with two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Sh...
Folding desk prices collapse at Amazon, now starting fr...
Save a massive $350 on AeroGarden’s Farm 12XL in ...
Big-time deals on OXO kitchenware today from just $2: D...
Save up to $250 on Dyson and LG Kompressor cordless sti...
This highly-rated 6.3-qt. touchscreen air fryer feeds t...
Philips’ ProtectiveClean Sonicare Toothbrush + tr...
Star Wars R2D2/Darth Vader Instant Pot Cookers: $60 ahe...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More
57% off

Save up to 57% on OtterBox outdoor gear: Softside Cooler $120 off + more from $19

From $19 Learn More
Extra 30%

Big-time deals on OXO kitchenware today from just $2: Dish racks, accessories, more

From $2 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Amazon’s rechargeable AA/AAA batteries + more, deals from under $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $179

Get 3 years of PlayStation Plus as stackable codes for $90 (Reg. $179)

$90 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with Greenworks’ Pro 80V electric mower at $447, more

Learn More
20% off

Tackle garage storage with two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves, now $22 each (Save 20%)

$22 each Learn More