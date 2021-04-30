Score your furry friend a new FurHaven sofa-style pet bed from $20 today (Up to 60% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the highly-rated FurHaven Sofa-Style Orthopedic Pet Beds starting from $20 and with up to 60% in savings. One standout is the Furhaven L-Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed in large for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The large size usually sells for around $45 on Amazon depending on the color with today’s deals being the lowest prices we can find. Soft “suedline” bolsters, orthopedic foam, and a sherpa fleece lining make this bed worthy of your beloved furry friend. But most importantly, you can pull the cover right off and throw it in the washing machine for a quick and easy refresh. Rated 4+ stars from over 78,000 Amazon pet owners at Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller. More details below.

Or go with this Furhaven puppy bean bag chair-style instead starting from $26 shipped at Amazon. These ones also carry stellar reviews from over 17,000 Amazon customers and provide more of a lounger-type approach.

But as we mentioned above, there are even more options on sale at Woot today starting from $20 (inside of the pull-down menu on the listing page). The color options change with each size and you’ll even find the jumbo sizes on sale for the larger breeds.

Go check out these dog collar-style AirTags cases from Caseology, then make sure you have a nice robot vacuum to clean up all of the pet hair off your floors for you. We are still tracking Anker models from $176, as well as deals on Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum, the latest iRobot Roomba i3/+, and Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping.

More on the Furhaven L-Shaped Orthopedic Bed:

PET FRIENDLY DESIGN: The bed features a classic sofa design with three-sided bolsters that promote security and provide additional high-loft cushion support for head resters, as well as cozy nestling nooks for burrowers

SLEEP SURFACE: The sleep surface is lined with plush embossed faux fur, while the bolsters are wrapped in easy-care and durable upholstery-grade home decor textile; both are soft-to-touch fabrics that no pet could ever resist snuggling into

EASY ON JOINTS: The egg crate orthopedic foam helps cushion pressure points, distribute body weight, and improve air circulation, while the fluffy-filled bolsters provide optimum support for the neck, back, hips, and joints for a more restful sleep

