LEGO 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 sees first discount to $175 + other rare deals

Zavvi is currently offering a selection of rarely-discounted LEGO kits headlined by the Creator Expert Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set for $174.99 shipped when code LEGOECTO1 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, lilke you’d pay direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount on the set since it launched back in November. Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, the Creator Expert kit assembles the iconic ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters to stand 18-inches long once fully pieced together. Complete with plenty of authentic details like a working steering wheel, trap door, proton pack storage, and all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle. Head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then don’t forget that you can lock-in the very first discount on LEGO’s 1,070-piece Baby Yoda, which is down to $73 ahead of May the 4th.

LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 features:

If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, we’ve got just the thing for you – the LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1! Bust the stress out of everyday life and indulge in some quality me time as you build a LEGO version of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance from the Ghostbusters movies. Based on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie version, this ECTO-1 model features working steering, a trapdoor, ghost trap, an extending rear gunner seat, proton pack and cool details from the original car such as the iconic Ghostbusters logo.

