Lenovo’s Smart Clock packs Assistant, USB charging, + more at $29 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

VIPOutlet is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock in refurbished condition for $29 shipped. This is down from its $80 list price at Best Buy and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is the perfect bedside companion. It offers a compact form factor, built-in USB charging port, and even has a snooze feature if you use it to set an alarm. The snooze feature is quite unique. Instead of having to speak to your assistant or tap a button like we’re used to, just hitting the top of the Smart Clock snoozes like you’d expect an alarm to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re more of an Amazon fan, then check out the Echo Dot. It’s on sale for $25 right now and delivers Alexa to your home in a compact form-factor. Sure, there’s no integrated display here, but it takes up hardly any room on your side table or nightstand, making it a great choice all around.

After taking a look at the mentions above, you’ll want to give our handy smart home guide a peek. That’s where we put the best deals from around the web, including voice-activated lighting, home security discounts, and more.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!