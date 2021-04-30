OLIGHT’s 1,000-lumen Perun Mini rechargeable LED flashlight returns to $52 (Save 20%)

OLIGHT via Newegg is offering its Perun Mini Magnetic Rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $51.96 shipped. For comparison, it fetches $65 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 20%, and is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked. The Perun Mini features a 1,000-lumen max brightness, which is more than enough for spring hikes. It has a magnetic base, which is also how it charges. Plus, the compact light features a 90-degree design so you can easily shine it on an area while having it mounted to a backpack, head strap, or anywhere else. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Need more brightness than either option above provides? Well, the WOWTAC A5 3,650-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight is still on sale for $40 right now at Amazon. Sure, it’s not from OLIGHT, and it doesn’t have a 90-degree design, but it’s still more budget-focused than today’s lead deal while dishing out 3.5x the brightness.

More about the OLIGHT Perun Mini:

Max 1,000-lumen output and 100-meter throw in light shorter than your pinky

Equipped with USB magnetic charging cable for easy and fast charging experience

Powered by an IMR16340 rechargeable lithium battery reaching a max 4.5-day runtime

