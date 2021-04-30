Owlet’s Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor has audio alerts, a temperature sensor, more at low of $89

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Owlet Cam Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor for $89 shipped. Down from its $149 going rate, today’s discount beats our last mention by $10 marking a new all-time low. This camera features a Wi-Fi connection so it easily streams a video feed to your smartphone anywhere you are. There’s a 4x pinch to zoom function, room-temperature sensor, and wide-angle lens so you can keep an eye on your baby from the couch or even work. Plus, the Owlet Cam delivers a notification when sound or motion is detected in your baby’s room, alerting you to their need from across the house. Rated 4+ stars.

Spend a fraction of today’s lead deal and pick up the Wyze Cam V3 on Amazon. It’s just $30 and offers similar features, like Wi-Fi connectivity, both audio- and motion-based notifications, and a wide-angle lens. Plus, Wyze Cam V3 delivers color night vision so you can keep an eye on your young one in the dark. However, you’ll lose out on the room-temperature sensor here, so do keep that in mind.

Also, don’t forget that the eufy 2K HomeKit-enabled security camera is down to $30 right now. This ties into Apple’s ecosystem, delivering the ability to integrate this with the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

More on the Owlet Cam Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor:

A Total View of Baby, From Anywhere. Turn your phone into a smart baby monitor and see everything that’s most important to you in HD clarity from anywhere with the Owlet Cam. Never miss a moment with sound and motion notifications, and background audio that plays while you use your phone for other tasks. The Owlet app is compatible with IOS13 or higher and Android 5 or higher.

