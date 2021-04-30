OXO Brew’s Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank hits lowest price in years at under $13

Amazon is offering the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank for $12.79 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, it normally goes for $16 and today’s deal saves 20%, matching the lowest price we’ve tracked since it hit $11 back in 2018, some three years ago. There’s an auto-drip tank that “precisely controls the water flow rate for a consistent, well-balanced brew.” This means you just pour the hot water from the kettle to the tank and come back to a fresh cup of coffee in a few minutes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t mind ditching the water tank feature or OXO namesake, then be sure to check out this pour-over brewer. It’s red, stands out on your counter, and costs just $8 on Amazon. While that’s considerably lower-cost when you compare it to the OXO model above, it does accomplish a similar function: brewing coffee.

A crucial part of a solid brew is having a good grinder. Well, KitchenAid’s burr grinder is a great choice, since it has 70 different settings so you can dial things in exactly. Right now it’s down to an Amazon low of $149, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings here before the price goes back up.

More about the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker:

Creates consistent, flavorful cups of pour-over coffee with minimal effort

Auto-drip tank precisely controls the water flow rate for a consistent, well-balanced brew, there’s no need to stand by with a kettle

Water tank features a precise hole pattern to distribute water evenly over coffee grounds

2 different hole sizes automatically regulate water distribution for ideal brew time

