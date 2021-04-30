Upgrade your audio game with the 24-bit/96kHz beyerdynamic FOX USB mic at low of $99

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the beyerdynamic FOX USB Condenser Microphone for $99 shipped with the code 93XQW69 at checkout. Down from $129, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and is the best available. This microphone requires nothing extra to function since it hooks into a USB port on your computer. It delivers 24-bit 96kHz studio-grade quality audio to your computer, which is perfect for recording music, voiceovers, and more. There’s a zero-latency headphone monitoring output and a mute button so you can easily toggle your voice on and off. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash when opting for the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic. While it drops things down to 16-bit and 44kHz, though that’s perfectly fine for Zoom calls or live streaming your games. Given that it costs just $50 on Amazon, you’re saving 50% compared to the beyerdynamic in today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about the webcam deals that we’re tracking with prices from $17. There are quite a few options available here, so be sure to check everything out as some deals end at midnight. This is the best way to give your Zoom calls or live streams a full upgrade if you’re still working from home.

More about the beyerdynamic FOX USB Microphone:

24 bit 96 kHz studio grade quality as in professional recording studios

Accurate signal conversion by a large diaphragm condenser capsule

Headphone output with Zero latency monitoring

Mute button for muting microphone

Gain switch for mixing loud instruments

