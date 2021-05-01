Amazon Basics gear is up to 64% off: 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, Reclining Office Chair, more from $18

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Ergonomic High-Back Reclining Mesh Office Chair for $143.14 shipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we have tracked. If your gaming or office setup is in need of a new chair, this standout offering could be the one for you. It boasts sleek modern styling that’s bound to uplift the overall look of many setups. This unit aims to deliver next-level comfort an extendable footrest, reclining design, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from 71% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts up to 64% off.

More Amazon Basics deals:

More Amazon-branded discounts we’ve found lately include this handy wallpaper removal tool at $12, a scratch-off world map for less than $10, and two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $9 each. And if you need to restock or adopt rechargeable batteries, now is a great time with Amazon Basics AA/AAA solutions from under $9.

Amazon Basics Reclining Mesh Office Chair features:

Reclining high-back office chair with ergonomic support; BIFMA certified

Molded bonded-leather seat cushion offers contoured support; breathable mesh backrest for improved airflow and comfort

Adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support bar, and pivoting headrest; adjustable seat height with gas lift lever

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!