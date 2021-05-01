FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Monitor hits new low of $650, more from $289 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch 3K 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor (MPG341CQR) for $649.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $80. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, ultrawide display, this may be your moment. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, three USB ports, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More monitors on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing some of Amazon’s office-related deals at up to 64% off. There you’ll find a 9-in-1 USB-C hub, reclining office chair, and much more from $18. And if you want a standout TV for your space check out Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV at $500 off, a match of its lowest price yet.

MSI 34-inch 3K 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution
  • Conductively enables external Game alerts via RGB LED Lighting with the hottest competitive online games
  • Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

