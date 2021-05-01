MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Monitor hits new low of $650, more from $289 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch 3K 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor (MPG341CQR) for $649.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $80. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, ultrawide display, this may be your moment. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, three USB ports, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More monitors on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing some of Amazon’s office-related deals at up to 64% off. There you’ll find a 9-in-1 USB-C hub, reclining office chair, and much more from $18. And if you want a standout TV for your space check out Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV at $500 off, a match of its lowest price yet.

MSI 34-inch 3K 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution

Conductively enables external Game alerts via RGB LED Lighting with the hottest competitive online games

Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!