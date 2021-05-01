FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock smart robotic vacuums hit new lows from $310 shipped, today only

-
Clean now From $310

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robot vacuums on sale from $310 shipped. Our favorite is the S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. Compared to the $550 this vacuum normally sells for and considering our last mention from December was $439, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Roborock’s S5 MAX robotic vacuum offers the ability to both mop and vacuum at the same time. Delivering a laser-guided navigation system, 2000Pa suction, and both Alexa/Assistant voice control, this vacuum can clean for up to 180-minutes of cleaning on each charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the other Roborock discounts here.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $128 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock options above.

Given that today’s lead deal is compatible with Google Assistant, you’ll find that Lenovo’s Smart Clock is a great addition to your setup. It packs Google Assistant and a built-in display to expand your smart home for just $29, which is a fantastic deal considering it regularly fetches $80.

Roborock S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum features:

290ml electric water tank. App controlled water flow. Virtual no-go and virtual no-mop zones, ideal for carpets or rugs. Precision laser navigation. Z-shape cleaning path. Selective room cleaning. Faster and better. Strong 2000Pa suction and with automatic carpet boost. Ideal for all floor types. 200 of non-stop cleaning. Ideal for large homes.

