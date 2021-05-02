FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This inkless pocket printer uses thermal paper to preserve your pictures at $41, more

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, Phomemo (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 26% off select label makers and pocket printers. Our top pick today is M02 Pocket Printer down to just $40.79 shipped. Regularly going for upwards of $54, you can save up to 26% to mark a new all-time low. This stylish little device connects via Bluetooth to let you print pictures, graphics, and more straight from the app. You’ll get up to a week of battery life at a time, and the unique thermal paper means there’s no messy ink to handle, and nixes the added expense of refills. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. See below for more.

Other notable Phememo deals:

Looking for more too-cute craft and scrapbook material? Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 edition instax Mini 9 is down to $60, and right now you can score Adobe’s Photography Plan at 22% off. And for the large-scale DIYers, check out Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw at 30% off, or hit up our tools and home goods guides for more Pinterest-worthy projects.

Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer features:

Pocket Mobile Printer with Powerful APP- one-click printing, saving time and effort, phomemo M02 can print photos and text instantly, phomemo app offers variety of fonts, filter effects and themes, makes your black and white image more HD. Phomemo M02 mini printer is a funny printer, but not a Camera.

