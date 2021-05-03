FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support at a 2021 low of $133, more from $30

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its HomeKit accessories headlined by the Eve Cam 1080p Security Camera at $132.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for all. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first overall discounts, marks the best price of the year, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Over 415 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Eve HomeKit deals from $30.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories deals:

The smart home deals don’t stop there though, as we’re already tracking some notable price cuts to kick off the work week. Regardless of if you’re in Amazon or Google’s ecosystems, you can now lock-in the best prices of the year on Echo and Nest speakers starting at $25.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

