Don’t miss the Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch at $79, more from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch for $78.98 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This stylish Armani watch boasts a white dial that’s outfitted with several sub-dials. The case is comprised of white resin and it spans 44mm. Water-resistance is said to withstand depths of up to 50 meters, ensuring it’s ready for some time in the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale and priced as low as $21.
More watches on sale:
- Armitron Sport: $21 (Reg. $26)
- Armani Exchange (AX2092): $133 (Reg. $190)
- Casio Pro Trek Sport: $186 (Reg. $240)
- Casio Mud-Resistant: $29 (Reg. $36)
- View all…
The timepiece deals are far from over. We just spotted Amazfit’s Stratos 3 Smartwatch for $129 and you can still cash in on Mother’s Day discounts when shopping both Garmin and TicWatch solutions. And if you’d like a new pair of sunglasses Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and others are up to $50 off.
Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch features:
- Since 1991 Armani Exchange has defined a new dress code with collections inspired by metropolitan lifestyle and music culture. Perfect for adventurous trendsetters who want unique, modern watches that are stylish in any situations
- Armani Exchange Outerbanks is perfect for those who want a bold watch that reflect their individual style. Inspired by rugged and industrial urban life, these timepieces are stylish in any part of the world.
- Featuring a Round White Resin 44MM Case with Scratch Resistant Crystal, a White Dial and Quartz Chronograph movement
- Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water
