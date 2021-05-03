Don’t miss the Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch at $79, more from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch for $78.98 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This stylish Armani watch boasts a white dial that’s outfitted with several sub-dials. The case is comprised of white resin and it spans 44mm. Water-resistance is said to withstand depths of up to 50 meters, ensuring it’s ready for some time in the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale and priced as low as $21.

More watches on sale:

The timepiece deals are far from over. We just spotted Amazfit’s Stratos 3 Smartwatch for $129 and you can still cash in on Mother’s Day discounts when shopping both Garmin and TicWatch solutions. And if you’d like a new pair of sunglasses Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and others are up to $50 off.

Armani Exchange Outerbanks Watch features:

Since 1991 Armani Exchange has defined a new dress code with collections inspired by metropolitan lifestyle and music culture. Perfect for adventurous trendsetters who want unique, modern watches that are stylish in any situations

Armani Exchange Outerbanks is perfect for those who want a bold watch that reflect their individual style. Inspired by rugged and industrial urban life, these timepieces are stylish in any part of the world.

Featuring a Round White Resin 44MM Case with Scratch Resistant Crystal, a White Dial and Quartz Chronograph movement

Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water

