Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, Million Onion Hotel, SafeInCloud Pro, more

We are now ready to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. While the already available Star Wars Day mobile game deals can be found right here, you’ll definitely want to check out this morning’s Mac mini deal as well as this price drop on Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band. Then head right back here for all of today’s best game and app deals including Cubasis 3, Million Onion Hotel, Braveland, SafeInCloud Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The FITT Cycle: FREE (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balance Stuff: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on Cubasis 3‬:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

