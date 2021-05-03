A wheeled stand headlines BOSCH’s 10-inch Worksite Table Saw at $499 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the BOSCH 10-inch Worksite Table Saw with Gravity-Rise Wheeled Stand (4100XC-10) for $499 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re already a crafty person or are currently aspiring to become one, this table saw will make an excellent addition to your workshop. It boasts a 10-inch blade which should be large enough to handle most tasks. It runs at up to 3,650 RPM and can be easily rolled from one project to another thanks to the integrated stand. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t have a lot of space for a table saw, consider WORX’s 4.5-inch Compact Circular for $53. This small, but powerful option is quite portable and should come in handy for small and simple cuts. With over 6,500 reviews so far, this saw is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other tool discounts that could come in handy include Amazon’s 4-inch Glass/Tile Scraper at $4 Prime shipped, this #1 best-selling workbench at $24, and DEWALT 205-piece Mechanics Set for $99 alongside more from $12. Don’t forget that Dyson’s refurbished V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is $270.

BOSCH 10-inch Worksite Table Saw features:

Powerful table saw has 15-Amp saw with 4.0 max HP and 3,650 rpm, for rip-cutting and cross cutting of fine and rough materials

Soft-start circuitry – manages intensity of motor start-up and minimizes the likelihood possibility of tripping a circuit breaker

Constant Response circuitry: Helps maintain speed under load

Restart protection: Helps to avoid accidental startup

