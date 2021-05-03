Amazon Fire HD tablets, Kids edition, and Kindles now starting at $60 for Mother’s Day (40% off)

As part of the Mother’s Day Amazon device sale (all of the Fire TV gear deals are right here), Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on its Fire tablets for mom and the kids. One standout is the 32GB Fire HD 10 Tablet for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a nice $55 or 37% price drop, and is matching the lowest we have tracked since the late 2020 deal season. You’ll also find the 64GB model at $109.99 shipped, down from the usual $190. Available in all four colors at the discounted rate, this is a 10.1-inch 1080p tablet with expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. Hands-free Alexa access, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, up to 12-hours of battery life, and 2GB of on-board RAM make this a particularly capable tablet, especially at this price. Rated 4+ stars from over 184,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Amazon tablet deals.
Amazon Mother’s Day tablet sale:
***Note: Some of the deals below are available at discounted rates with various storage capacities selectable on each listing page.
- Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet from $110 (Reg. up to $140)
- Kindle Paperwhite from $95 (Reg. up to $160)
- Kindle Paperwhite 32GB (No Ads) $140 (Reg. $180)
- Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet from $85 (Reg. up to $140)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet $90 (Reg. $140)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet $140 (Reg. $200)
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet $60 (Reg. $100)
- Kindle $65 (Reg. $90)
- Amazon Fire TV sale with deals from $25
- And even more…
Here are of the latest details on the potential of Prime Day 2021 landing in June as well as the Amazon Mother’s Day store/guide. We also have a series of ongoing deals available on Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 displays as well as the latest Echo Dot with LED Clock and more from $25.
More on the Fire HD 10 Tablet:
- 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
- Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
- Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
- Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
- 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
