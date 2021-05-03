FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Fire HD tablets, Kids edition, and Kindles now starting at $60 for Mother’s Day (40% off)

-
Amazon
40% off From $60

As part of the Mother’s Day Amazon device sale (all of the Fire TV gear deals are right here), Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on its Fire tablets for mom and the kids. One standout is the 32GB Fire HD 10 Tablet for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a nice $55 or 37% price drop, and is matching the lowest we have tracked since the late 2020 deal season. You’ll also find the 64GB model at $109.99 shipped, down from the usual $190. Available in all four colors at the discounted rate, this is a 10.1-inch 1080p tablet with expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. Hands-free Alexa access, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, up to 12-hours of battery life, and 2GB of on-board RAM make this a particularly capable tablet, especially at this price. Rated 4+ stars from over 184,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Amazon tablet deals. 

Amazon Mother’s Day tablet sale:

***Note: Some of the deals below are available at discounted rates with various storage capacities selectable on each listing page. 

Here are of the latest details on the potential of Prime Day 2021 landing in June as well as the Amazon Mother’s Day store/guide. We also have a series of ongoing deals available on Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 displays as well as the latest Echo Dot with LED Clock and more from $25.

More on the Fire HD 10 Tablet:

  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

