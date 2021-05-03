Muscle Milk whey powder with 50-grams of protein per serving: 2.5-lbs. for $12.50 (52% off)

Amazon is now offering the 2.54-pound container of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder (Knockout Chocolate) for $12.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to void monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $30 and more recently $26, today’s deal is at least 52% off the going rate and the best we can find. This mixture provides a massive 50-grams of protein per serving to get you jacked for the summer. It also has “20 vitamins and minerals,” essential amino acids, and about 3-grams of sugar per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find this much brand name protein powder for less right now, never mind some with 50-grams of protein a pop. You could, however, scoop up a pound of Pure Protein Powder for about $10 right now (with Subscribe & Save on the on-page coupon). While the overall value isn’t quite as good as today’s lead deal, if the 50-gram serving is a bit much for you or you’re just looking for a quick hit of extra protein here and there, it is less out of pocket right now.

Either way, take a look at today’s Ninja blender deal or scoop up a $10 BlenderBottle so you can whip up a shake on-the-go. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more home workout equipment and outdoor adventure gear including Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter, this Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife, and much more right here.

More on the Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder:

Contains (1) 2.54 pound cannister (about 14 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary.

50 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass.

The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone.

Excellent source of 20 vitamins and minerals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!