Muscle Milk whey powder with 50-grams of protein per serving: 2.5-lbs. for $12.50 (52% off)

Amazon is now offering the 2.54-pound container of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder (Knockout Chocolate) for $12.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to void monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $30 and more recently $26, today’s deal is at least 52% off the going rate and the best we can find. This mixture provides a massive 50-grams of protein per serving to get you jacked for the summer. It also has “20 vitamins and minerals,” essential amino acids, and about 3-grams of sugar per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find this much brand name protein powder for less right now, never mind some with 50-grams of protein a pop. You could, however, scoop up a pound of Pure Protein Powder for about $10 right now (with Subscribe & Save on the on-page coupon). While the overall value isn’t quite as good as today’s lead deal, if the 50-gram serving is a bit much for you or you’re just looking for a quick hit of extra protein here and there, it is less out of pocket right now.
Either way, take a look at today’s Ninja blender deal or scoop up a $10 BlenderBottle so you can whip up a shake on-the-go. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more home workout equipment and outdoor adventure gear including Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter, this Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife, and much more right here.
More on the Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Powder:
- Contains (1) 2.54 pound cannister (about 14 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary.
- 50 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass.
- The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone.
- Excellent source of 20 vitamins and minerals.
