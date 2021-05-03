Adorn the patio with these raised cedar wood garden beds from $104 (Gold Box, 26% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the 49-inch Jumbl Raised Canadian Cedar Garden Bed for $135.99 shipped. That’s 24% off the regular $180 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Great for the outdoor patio, deck, or balcony, it is made of “100% rot-free” red cedar wood that looks great and features legs to bring the whole thing up to a more ergonomic position. The organic look and feel will match with most garden setups and it is available in three other discounted sizes as well (more on that below). Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Amazon customers. Additional details below.

You’ll also find the 34-inch model on sale for $103.99, down from the usual $140 for a 26% discount and another Amazon all-time low. The specs, outside of the 18- x 34- x 30-inch footprint are the same as the model above. And you’ll also find the even larger models on sale from $160 on this listing page as well.

More on the Jumbl Cedar Garden Bed:

GROW A GORGEOUS HERB GARDEN | Elevated Outdoor Planter Offers Beautiful, Practical Design for Growing Your Favorite Herbs, Veggies, Fruits, Flowers & Other Vegetation Above Ground | A Stunning Accompaniment to Any Small Space!

100% ROT-RESISTANT RED CEDAR | Reap a Bountiful Crop Season After Season! | High-Grade Cedar Wood Resists Weather-Related Damage, Won’t Warp, Shrink or Swell in High Humidity, Naturally Repels Insects & Features Unique Red Coloring

COMFORTABLE RAISED DESIGN | A Healthy Choice for Gardeners with Bad Backs, Muscle Strain, Spinal Ailments & Chronic Pain

