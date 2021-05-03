FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skip Apple’s new Siri TV remote, go with the more affordable Sideclick at $20 instead

-
Best BuyHome TheaterSideclick
Reg. $25 $20

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a selection of Sideclick Universal Remotes priced at $19.99 each with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more, or for those with a My Best Buy Elite or higher membership. At retail, you’d pay $30 for these remotes, but it’s been $25 on Amazon for a while now. If you’ve got an Apple TV, then you likely know how it can be a bit frustrating to navigate your TV’s UI when using it. Sure, the upcoming refreshed remote could solve that problem, but at a cost of $59 for the latest remote, that could get quite expensive. Sideclick takes care of this problem by adding a secondary IR remote to the side of the one from Apple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Don’t have an Apple TV? Well, we’re tracking a number of other Sideclick deals, so head to Best Buy’s landing page to see all that’s available.

Of course, you could always opt for something like this universal remote from Philips. It’s supposed to work with the Apple TV, Roku, your sound bar, and more for just $6.50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as sleek as the deal above or the mentions below, but it’s still a great choice for those on a tighter budget.

Now, if you’re after something to unify your entire home theater, then we’ve got the article for you. With Logitech Harmony in our rearview at this point, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is among our top picks for an alternative. However, for a single remote solution, there are a few other options to consider, including models from Sevenhugs, Amazon, and more.

More on the Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV:

  • Slim universal remote attachment for Apple TV
  • Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, soundbar, Blu-ray, and Apple TV all-in-one
  • Easy to program. Must have your original device remote to program Sideclick.
  • Apple TV player remote not included
  • Compatible with Apple TV black touchpad generation 4 remotes (not compatible with silver 2-3 gen)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Home Theater

Sideclick

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This family-sized and highly-rated 8-qt. stainless stee...
Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into ...
Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits...
Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale starts at $25: 4K St...
AVerMedia’s Live Gamer portable 2 Plus capture sy...
Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater...
LG 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV + $150 Visa GC, FREE spea...
Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Logitech Harmony universal remotes are now discontinued, here are the best alternatives

Learn More
$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$300+ off

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $2,498 ($302 off) + more

$2,498 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Amazon’s rechargeable AA/AAA batteries + more, deals from under $9

From $9 Learn More

ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more

Learn More
67% off

Nordstrom Rack women’s sneakers up to 67% off: Nike, PUMA, New Balance, more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
40% off

Replenish your dog treat/food stock at up to 40% off via Amazon, deals from $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
Amazon low

A wheeled stand headlines BOSCH’s 10-inch Worksite Table Saw at $499 (Amazon low)

$499 Learn More