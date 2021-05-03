Skip Apple’s new Siri TV remote, go with the more affordable Sideclick at $20 instead

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a selection of Sideclick Universal Remotes priced at $19.99 each with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more, or for those with a My Best Buy Elite or higher membership. At retail, you’d pay $30 for these remotes, but it’s been $25 on Amazon for a while now. If you’ve got an Apple TV, then you likely know how it can be a bit frustrating to navigate your TV’s UI when using it. Sure, the upcoming refreshed remote could solve that problem, but at a cost of $59 for the latest remote, that could get quite expensive. Sideclick takes care of this problem by adding a secondary IR remote to the side of the one from Apple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Don’t have an Apple TV? Well, we’re tracking a number of other Sideclick deals, so head to Best Buy’s landing page to see all that’s available.

Of course, you could always opt for something like this universal remote from Philips. It’s supposed to work with the Apple TV, Roku, your sound bar, and more for just $6.50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as sleek as the deal above or the mentions below, but it’s still a great choice for those on a tighter budget.

Now, if you’re after something to unify your entire home theater, then we’ve got the article for you. With Logitech Harmony in our rearview at this point, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is among our top picks for an alternative. However, for a single remote solution, there are a few other options to consider, including models from Sevenhugs, Amazon, and more.

More on the Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV:

Slim universal remote attachment for Apple TV

Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, soundbar, Blu-ray, and Apple TV all-in-one

Easy to program. Must have your original device remote to program Sideclick.

Apple TV player remote not included

Compatible with Apple TV black touchpad generation 4 remotes (not compatible with silver 2-3 gen)

