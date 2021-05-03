FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sunglass Hut takes up to $50 off polarized shades: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more

-
Fashionsunglass hurt

Sunglass Hut offers up to $50 off polarized shades for Mother’s Day including top brands from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Tiffany, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women alike. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $161 and originally were priced at $211. This style is available in six color options and the polarized lens help you to see clearly as well as keeps your eyes protected. They’re a timeless sunglass you can wear for years to come and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Sunglass Hut customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

sunglass hurt

About the Author

Carhartt Clearance Event offers deals from $7: T-shirts...
Amazon offers Anne Klein Watch gifts for Mother’s...
Reebok Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide w...
GAP Flash Sale offers activewear and sweats from $15 + ...
Levi’s updates your denim for spring with 30% off...
Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch ...
Fossil Time to Treat Sale offers 30% off sitewide from ...
Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off hundre...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, two days only

From $39 Learn More
70% off

COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event takes up to 70% off + free shipping: Handbags, wallets, more

+ free shipping Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

$24 Learn More
Save 24%

Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into an instant home theater at $99

$99 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
Orig. $70

TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi router upgrades your setup on a budget, now $30 (Refurb, Orig. $70)

$30 Learn More
Save now

Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $8

From $80 Learn More