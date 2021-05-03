Sunglass Hut takes up to $50 off polarized shades: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more

Sunglass Hut offers up to $50 off polarized shades for Mother’s Day including top brands from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Tiffany, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women alike. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $161 and originally were priced at $211. This style is available in six color options and the polarized lens help you to see clearly as well as keeps your eyes protected. They’re a timeless sunglass you can wear for years to come and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Sunglass Hut customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

