Save up on $596 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding quadcopters at new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter for $1,199 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $1,795 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $596 in savings, beats our previous mention by $96, and marks a new Amazon low. You can also score the standard EVO II Drone at Amazon for $999, down from $1,495.

The latest quadcopters from Autel Robotics both deliver folding designs with 40-minute flight times and a 9KM range. The Pro version delivers a 1-inch camera sensor that can capture 6K HDR video, while the standard model arrives with a smaller sensor with 8K capabilities. You’ll also find built-in AI obstacle avoidance thanks to 19 incorporated sensors, as well as a 5.5-mile range and a bundled controller. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at DroneDJ. Head below for more.

And then if you’re looking for even more value, BuyDig is currently offering some additional packages that bundle the aforementioned drones with spare batteries, extra propellers, and other gear:

Those looking for some storage to add into the mix on their new aerial photography rig won’t want to miss out on Lexar’s expansive Play 1TB microSD Card, which has dropped in price for only the second time to $180, alongside other capacities from $18.

Autel EVO II Pro Drone features:

For professionals that need more control, the EVO II PRO 6K Drone Plus On-the-Go Bundle from Autel offers you a gimbal camera with a variable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11, giving you wide-ranging adjustment over how much light gets into the 6K 1″ sensor. The camera delivers ISO ranges up to 6400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos.

