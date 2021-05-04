Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $675 shipped. Down from its $749 going rate, you’re looking at $74 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention on the upgraded capacity by $24 and marking a new Amazon low. Entering as Apple’s latest edition of iPad Air, you’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

But if you’re in search of Apple’s latest and greatest iPadOS machines, we’re still tracking some notable offers on its just-released M1 iPad Pros. With as much as $147 in savings when you pre-order these let you pick up the newest releases on launch day without having to pay full price. Then check out all of the other deals in our Apple guide.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

