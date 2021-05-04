FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers women’s watches for Mother’s Day up to 50% off: Bulova, Nine West, more

50% off From $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off women’s watches for Mother’s Day. Inside this sale you can find deals on Invicta, Bulova, Nine West, Michael Kors, Fossil, Anne Klein, and many more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nine West Strap Watch from $22.19 Prime shipped. Regularly this watch is priced at $35 and today’s rate is an Amazon all time low. You can choose from several color options and this classic watch is timeless to wear for years to come. The gold detailing really adds a luxurious touch to this watch and it can be dressed up and down with business, casual, or workout wear alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Additional deals from Amazon include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Oakley, Costa, and more.

Nine West Strap Watch features:

  • Mineral crystal lens
  • Matte black dial with gold-tone hands and markers
  • Black strap with buckle closure
  • Not water-resistant

