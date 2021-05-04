Gift this Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame for Mother’s Day, now on sale for $142 (Save 25%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame for $142.49 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is the first notable price cut of the year, and the best since November. This digital photo frame sports a full color display for providing a modern way to put photos of loved ones and more on display. Alongside being compatible with a smartphone app, it can automatically pull photos in from Instagram, Facebook, and Google Photos, and works with Alexa for voice control. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, this is a great last minute gift that’s sure to arrive before the festivities. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 12,600 customers. Head below for more.

While this is the most affordable option amongst all of the Nixplay offerings, there are some even less pricy digital photo frames out there. This model from Aluratek touts a 7-inch screen and lets you load up photos from a USB flash drive or SD card. So while you won’t be able to use a smartphone, its much more affordable $33 price tag makes it certainly worth a look.

And speaking of Mother’s Day, don’t forget to check out all of the other sales that have gone live ahead the big day. Amazon’s hub is filled with gift ideas and discounts, but there’s also Merrell’s guide with shoes and outdoor apparel to comb through, as well. Not to mention the Garmin Mother’s Day sale, the ongoing BOGO free iPhone 12 event at Verizon, and more.

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame features:

Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!