WD My Passport 500GB USB-C Portable SSD returns to Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the WD My Passport 500GB External USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model has been sliding down in price from $120 at Amazon over the last several months, landed at around $90 for most of this year, and is now matching the all-time low there. A great option as your daily EDC storage, this model features extremely fast transfers at up to 1050MB/s with its “blazing fast NVMe technology.” Add in the shock- and vibration-resistant design with 6.5-foot drop protection alongside 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and you’re looking at a great option for daily backups on-the-go or in the home office. Compatible with both USB-A and -C, it also ships with a 5-year warranty alongside the 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, the comparable in speed SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD sells for $90 at Amazon right now with most 1000MB/s options in this price range. However, you can drop the speed down to $70 for Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. This one isn’t quite as speedy with the transfer rates, but it will certainly provide a reliable storage backup medium much the same otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. 

Check out these ongoing deals on Crucial USB-C X8 1TB Portable SSD, plus even more from $55.50 right here. Then check out some of the latest releases in the storage game including upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs, the new Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD, and Synology’s latest right here

More on the WD My Passport 500GB External USB-C Portable SSD:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

