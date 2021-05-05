AeroGarden’s Sprout indoor garden system hits Amazon all-time low at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $40 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. One of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a great starter option for folks looking to grow their own veggies/herbs and it just got a whole lot less expensive. This model can support up to three plants at once (at roughly 10-inches high) and ships with everything you need to get going including the 10-watt LED light system, and a 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, this is great option for folks not overly confident with their green thumb skills as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the kit above does include aforementioned seed pods, you can easily use a fraction of your savings to customize your crop with everything from salsa growing pods, wild lettuces, tomatoes, and even mountain meadow flowers. The AeroGarden seed pods sell for around $14 or $15 on Amazon with solid ratings and are fully compatible with the Sprout model above.

More on the AeroGarden Sprout:

The AeroGarden Sprout 3-pod indoor garden allows you to grow fresh and flavorful herbs and salad greens indoors any time of the year. Plants grow naturally in water eliminating the need for sun and soil. The energy efficient 10 watt LED grow light allows for faster growth and the simple remiders take the guesswork out of growing. Reduce your carbon footprint with sustainable, at-home gardening all year. You don’t need outdoor space, or even direct sunlight. All AeroGarden indoor garden models are completely self-contained and allow you to grow multiple plant varieties at once, right on your countertop. Plus, you’ll use less water than a traditional soil-based garden.

