Bella Pro Series Bread Maker now $95 off at $55 + more affordable kitchenware from $10

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 2-pound Bella Pro Series Bread Maker for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 and currently starting at $80 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is up to $95 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model brings “bakery-style” bread home with the ability to make 1.5- or 2-pound loaves in as little as 2-hours. It has 25 preprogrammed cycles to support a wide range of recipes including basic, French, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten-free, dough, knead, cake, sandwich, specialty, and more. You can also choose between three crust shades and make use of a 13-hour delay start timer to ensure everything is prepared ahead of time. Rated 4+ stars and head below for even more affordable Bella kitchenware offers from $10.

Today’s featured deal is about as affordable as it get for a comparable model. In fact, we cannot find any other options for $50 or less on Amazon right now, brand name or otherwise. Unless you would prefer a higher-end model, like the $112 Cuisinart option, the Bella above is about as good as it gets for a highly-rated bread maker you can trust.

More Bella kitchenware deals:

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker:

The Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker makes fresh bread in under 2 hours with the express cycle and allows you to enjoy bakery style bread at home. Prepare fresh homemade bread in advance with the 13-hour delay start timer and select between 2 loaf sizes: 1.5 lb. or 2 lb. Customize your bread with the 15 preprogrammed cycles, including Gluten Free, French, and Quick. Add any desired healthy options, such as organic ingredients, grains, nuts, seeds or low carb alternatives. Choose from 3 different crust colors: light, medium or dark. Can also be used to make jams, doughs and baked cakes, with a large viewing window that offers a view of the baking progress.

