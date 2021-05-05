FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: Highly-rated options from $9 (Up to 54% off)

-
54% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tea Forte (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering a series of solid price drops on tea gift set for Mother’s Day and more starting from under $9. One standout here is the Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment Petite Presentation Box for $14.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 or so, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A perfect last minute Mother’s Day gift for Prime members, it includes 10 handcrafted pyramid-shaped tea bags neatly tucked into a nice gift-style box “with a satin ribbon.” You’ll receive the following mixtures: black currant, earl grey, green mango peach, jasmine green, white ambrosia, white ginger pear, African solstice, chamomile citron, ginger lemongrass, and raspberry nectar. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Another great options that’s both on sale today and will save you even more is the Tea Forte Organic Classic Tea Sampler set at $10.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $15 or so, this one includes 15 single-serve pouches, just in a slightly less decorative gift box than today’s lead deal. Also rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. 

You’ll find even more tea gift sets for some last-minute gifts for mom in today’s Gold Box as well as ceramic tea infusers from just $14 and much more right here

For more last-minute Mother’s Day ideas, you’ll find a wealth of resources, price drops, and more right here. Then dive into our home goods guide for all of the best deals on items for around the house and kitchen. 

More on the Tea Forte Tea Tasting Box:

  • DIVERSE, SUBTLE FLAVORS from only the finest whole tea leaves in the world, blended with aromatic fruits, spices and herbs
  • PETITE PRESENTATION BOX tea sampler has 10 assorted pyramid tea bag infusers, handcrafted to allow the delicate leaves to luxuriantly unfurl in hot water, producing a deliciously aromatic, flavorful cup
  • WRAPPED IN ELEGANT, embossed pattern gift box with a satin ribbon, open the lid to reveal a tea tasting menu with blend descriptions

