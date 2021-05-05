Power your network when the lights go out: APC 6-outlet UPS hits best price in months at $40

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS (BN450M) for $40.14 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Down from its $58 list price and $45 sale at Best Buy, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. If you’re wanting to ensure that your network stays online in case the power goes out, then you’ll want a UPS like today’s deal. It has 450VA of power and comes equipped with six total plugs. Four plugs provide both battery backup and surge protection, and the remaining two only protect from surges. Plus, the four battery backup ports are spaced a bit apart to ensure that you can easily plug in most power bricks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, the Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector is a great choice for those on a tighter budget. It delivers 12 individual outlets, with six able to handle larger power bricks. It’s not just a power strip, however, as it also handles protecting your devices from a surge. It’s available for $25 at Amazon, which is a great buy given that today’s deal is $15 more expensive.

Today’s deal is perfect for keeping your home network powered when the lights go out. If you’re in need of a new network upgrade, it’s time to pick up a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router. With up to 6Gb/s of dual-band wireless speed, 2.5GbE, and more, at $250, this should be part of anyone’s high-end networking setup.

APC 450VA UPS features:

Output: 255W / 450 VA

Input: 120V

6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets

2 x Surge-Only Outlets

4 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!