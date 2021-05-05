Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks with 30-40% off sitewide from $30

Rockport takes 30 to 40% off sitewide with promo code MOMSDAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. Elevate your spring style by updating your kicks with deals on boat shoes, loafers, dress shoes, and more. One of our top picks from this sale are the Rhyder Tie Loafers that are currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. These loafers are versatile to dress up or down and the slip-on design adds convienience when heading out the door. This style is available in four color options as well as two width styles too. They’re also timeless to wear for years to come. Looking for more deals? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from notable brands.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rhyder Tie Loafers $70 (Orig. $100)
- Wighton Apron Toe Oxford $60 (Orig. $100)
- Jarvis Lace-to-Toe Sneakers $60 (Orig. $110)
- Malcom Step Back Slip-On $56 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Loafer Venetian Loafers $77 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Briah Hood Slingback $33 (Orig. $110)
- Bayview Driver Loafers $70 (Orig. $100)
- Total Motion Alaina Buckle Slide $77 (Orig. $110)
- PulseTech Tie Sneakers $45 (Orig. $140)
- Total Motion Esma Loafer $54 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
