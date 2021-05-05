Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks with 30-40% off sitewide from $30

Rockport takes 30 to 40% off sitewide with promo code MOMSDAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. Elevate your spring style by updating your kicks with deals on boat shoes, loafers, dress shoes, and more. One of our top picks from this sale are the Rhyder Tie Loafers that are currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. These loafers are versatile to dress up or down and the slip-on design adds convienience when heading out the door. This style is available in four color options as well as two width styles too. They’re also timeless to wear for years to come. Looking for more deals? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from notable brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

