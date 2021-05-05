FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch features LTE, multi-day battery, more at low of $115

-
Smartphone AccessorieseBay Daily DealsSamsung
New low $115

Microsoft via eBay Daily Deals is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch with GPS + LTE 42mm at $114.99 shipped. Also normally around $250, it goes for $182 at Amazon right now with today’s deal beating the all-time low at Amazon by $39. Delivering LTE connectivity, a battery that can “go for days on a single charge,” and the ability to pair with both iOS and Android, this watch is a great choice for users of both mobile platforms. It can also handle things like sleep tracking, swimming, fitness statistics, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s deal and pick up a pair of metal bands for $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. Adding a pair of these bands to your kit will give you two more options to have multiple styles to choose from before heading out on the town. Plus, with both a link and Milanese option included here, you’re bound to enjoy swapping them out with the leather band included on the Galaxy Watch above.

If it’s staying fit you’re after, check out this deal we found on the Exerpeutic Bluetooth exercise bike. It pairs with both iOS and Android devices for a connected experience at $209, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Galaxy Watch:

Health & wellness: Your most balanced life Galaxy Watch makes it simple to balance mind and body Improve the quality of your rest with integrated sleep cycle tracking Stay hydrated and get reminders to keep moving throughout the day track calories burned and calories consumed And when things get stressful reset with guided meditation and breathing exercises 4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Class up your Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish st...
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the A...
OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPh...
Bella Pro Series Bread Maker now $95 off at $55 + more ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cabl...
Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases fall to $...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Am...
Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch strikes $66.50, more from $61 (Up to 44% off)

From $61 Learn More
$100 off

TicWatch Mother’s Day fitness wearable sale from $39: Pro 4G LTE, GTX, more (Up to $100 off)

From $39 Learn More
Save $80

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price of the year from $270 (Save $80)

From $270 Learn More
Reg. $49

Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More

Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum

Learn More

Cuisinart’s new foldable grill serves 10, wields 20,000 BTUs, stainless steel design, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save now

Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine backups or Plex at $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $120

Class up your Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish stainless steel band at $49 (Reg. $120)

$49 Learn More