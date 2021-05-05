Samsung’s Galaxy Watch features LTE, multi-day battery, more at low of $115

Microsoft via eBay Daily Deals is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch with GPS + LTE 42mm at $114.99 shipped. Also normally around $250, it goes for $182 at Amazon right now with today’s deal beating the all-time low at Amazon by $39. Delivering LTE connectivity, a battery that can “go for days on a single charge,” and the ability to pair with both iOS and Android, this watch is a great choice for users of both mobile platforms. It can also handle things like sleep tracking, swimming, fitness statistics, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s deal and pick up a pair of metal bands for $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. Adding a pair of these bands to your kit will give you two more options to have multiple styles to choose from before heading out on the town. Plus, with both a link and Milanese option included here, you’re bound to enjoy swapping them out with the leather band included on the Galaxy Watch above.

If it’s staying fit you’re after, check out this deal we found on the Exerpeutic Bluetooth exercise bike. It pairs with both iOS and Android devices for a connected experience at $209, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Galaxy Watch:

Health & wellness: Your most balanced life Galaxy Watch makes it simple to balance mind and body Improve the quality of your rest with integrated sleep cycle tracking Stay hydrated and get reminders to keep moving throughout the day track calories burned and calories consumed And when things get stressful reset with guided meditation and breathing exercises 4

