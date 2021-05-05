TOMS Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off with deals from $30: Sneakers, boat shoes, more

The TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide with deals on boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, sunglasses, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Claremont Oxford Canvas Boat Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $60. This style is great for spring and summer weather and are very versatile. The rigid outsole promotes traction and they’re also cushioned for additional comfort. You can choose from four color options and the slip-on design adds convenience. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

