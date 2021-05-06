Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life hits one of its best prices at $80

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $79.99 shipped in Midnight Black or Sage Green when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $5. While some smartwatches can be a bit thick or heavy, this model is ultra-lightweight at just 19.5g and quite thin at 8.95mm thick. Even though it’s a fraction of what the Apple Watch Series 6 weighs, this wrist-based wearable isn’t light on features at all. You’ll enjoy a 14-day battery life, Sp02 and stress level measurement, both heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Enjoy a sleeker design and more compact build with the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR. While it will only last approximately 10 days on a charge according to reviews, this smartwatch still features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. Coming in at $21 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving quite a bit when compared to today’s lead deal, making it a worthy consideration if you’re on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget thta right now we’re tracking Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $100 off. This ushers in rare discounts on Nike+, Cellular, and other models. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, it’s hard to deny how seamless using the Apple Watch is over just about any other wearable, so it might be worth considering picking up if you’re in the market.

More on Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.

A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

