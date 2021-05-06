FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple's build your TV library sale is packed with DC series, Fleabag, Bones, more

-
Apple
Save now $10 or less

After giving MCU fans a chance to load up their libraries for less earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a new build your TV library sale. Spanning a variety of genres, the latest series of discounts courtesy of iTunes deliver various TV show series starting at $5. With a collection of DC comics series like The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow to popular tragicomedies like Fleabag and more, there’s something for just about everyone here today. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches build your TV library sale

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. Throughout the new build your TV library sale, you’ll find everything from DC superhero series to critically-acclaimed dramas, classics, and more. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these first seasons are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off massive $8 Marvel movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting just about all of the iconic moments from the MCU. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

