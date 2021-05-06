FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Syntronik, Assassin’s Creed Identity, and more

Thursday has arrived and we are now ready to highlight all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning already saw some rare discounts go live on Apple Watch Series 6 models as well as iPhone 11 Pro at $349 off, but now we’re turning our attention to the digital side of the savings. Today’s highlights include titles like Syntronik, SkySafari 6 Plus, Assassin’s Creed Identity, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPadOS: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Apple Knight Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

More on Syntronik:

Syntronik is a dream library recreating the sonic signature of the most sought-after classic analog synthesizers and string machines ever created, all deeply multi-sampled and chosen for their unique feel and magical tone, ready to play on your iPhone or iPad.

