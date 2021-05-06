Get organized with a 12-pack of Akro-Mils nesting shelf bins at an Amazon low of $19.50

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Akro-Mils Plastic Nesting Shelf Bins for $19.65 Prime shipped. For comparison, this kit normally goes for $40 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to organize the garage, craft room, or even school area at home, this is a great way to do just that. Empty bins can stack on the previous to provide easy storage options for a variety of items. These bins measure 12-inches long by 6.5-inches wide and 4-inches tall. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given how much you’re saving here, why not put that to use and grab a 24-pack of dividers that are made by Akro-Mils to fit these bins specifically. Each one can go into a bin above, and you can even use multiple in the same bin to divide it up into smaller segments for storing more compact items. It’s just $16 for the 24-pack, making this a great buy with your savings from the deal above.

Looking to organize your living room as well? Earlier today, we found that Nathan James’ mid-century modern TV stand is on sale at a new Amazon low. It’s $65 off, which drops it to $174.50, offering a unique upgrade to your home theater while also providing ample storage to keep things neat and tidy.

More on Akro-Mils Shelf Bins:

STORAGE BIN DIMENSIONS- Outside (11-5/8-Inch x 6-5/8-Inch x 4-Inch), Inside (10-1/4-Inch x 5-1/2-Inch x 4-Inch) – Case of 12

DURABLE- Bins made from industrial-grade plastic and easily outlast cardboard bins (note these bins do not stack)

GREAT FOR- Pantry storage, tool storage, parts storage, kitchen utensils, organizing the inside of drawers, closets, refrigerators etc.

