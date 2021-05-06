MSI’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor packs USB-C, dual HDMI, more at an Amazon low of $330

Amazon is offering the MSI 27-inch 1440p 165Hz HDMI Gaming Monitor (OPTIX MAG272CQR) for $329.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. For comparison, it normally goes for $390 at B&H and $370 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find two HDMI 2.0 ports alongside a DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C, and more on the rear of this display. It features a 165Hz display and clocks in with a 1500R curvature for an immersive experience. Plus, AMD FreeSync is in tow for a tear-free experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when you pick up AOC’s 24-inch 1080p 144Hz HDMI Gaming Monitor at Amazon. It costs just $169 right now and offers a high refresh rate experience that budget-focused options generally just can’t deliver on. However, you will be sacrificing a bit on resolution here, as it’s only 1080p and not 1440p.

In the market for gaming peripherals, as well? If so, don’t forget about the PC gaming sale that we’re tracking right now. Pricing starts at just $21 and you’ll find peripherals from Logitech, things like 60% mechanical keyboards, and more available here.

More on MSI’s 27-inch Gaming Monitor:

Witness your epic battle with the MSI Optix MAG272CQR curved gaming monitor. Equipped with the 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution resolution and ground-breaking 165Hz refresh rate panel, the MSI Optix MAG272CQR will capture every moment while you take down your opponents. With the FreeSync technology, MSI Optix MAG272CQR provides gamers with the captivating, tearing-free gaming experience. Optix monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1500R, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications from general computing to gaming.

