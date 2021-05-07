FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens of brightness to your yard for $19

Reg. $27 $19

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 3BMV2CH3 at checkout. Down from its $27 list price, today’s discount is right around what we normally see this pair fall to and matches our last mention. These lights are perfect if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor living space. It easily adds solar-powered LED lighting to your porch, patio, or yard. Each of these lights delivers 3,200-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate an entire area. The built-in solar panel means you won’t have to change batteries or run an electrical cable to install them, either. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

For other energy-saving deals, check out our daily Green Deals roundup and subsequent guide. Today, the former features an electric bike that will take you around town this spring for a $100 discount. Plus, our guide has great discounts like Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $170 or Jackery Explorers up to $100 off from $125.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

