Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 features HealthKit integration to track weight loss at $20 (Reg. $30)

Reg. $30 $20

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale C1 for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, though we did see it fall to $18.50 back in mid-April. This smart scale can tie into your phone via Apple HealthKit or Google Fit, alongside Fitbit integration as well. Once you stand on the scale with a smartphone nearby and unlocked, it’ll record 12 different aspects of your body including weight, BMI, bone mass, and more. I’ve got a similar smart scale and it’s really nice that it remembers all of the details for me, making it super easy to track a weight loss journey. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

All things considered, this is one of the more budget-focused smart scales on the market from a well-known brand. However, RENPHO does have a lower-cost Bluetooth scale worth considering. It also ties into HealthKit, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, offering a similar feature set to eufy’s model above. However, it only measures weight and BMI, negating things like bone mass, body fat and other measurements that the Smart Scale C1 captures. Given that it’s $13.50 on Amazon, the savings might be worth the trade-offs here in your scenario.

Don’t miss Anker’s latest sale that has prices from $11 on iPhone and Android essentials. Things like multi-port power stations, Lightning cables, portable battery banks, and more are available here. These deals won’t last long, so act quick if there’s something here that interests you.

More on the eufy smart scale C1:

  • HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
  • ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

