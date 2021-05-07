Columbia takes 60% off web specials with deals from $12: Jackets, shorts, accessories, more

For a limited time only, Columbia takes 60% off its web specials with promo code DEALSINMAY at checkout. Find great deals on sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Triple Canyon Shorts that are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $70. These shorts are perfect for hiking, casual events, golf outings, and more. They have 4-way stretch material, UPF 50 sun protection, and zippered pockets to keep you essentials secure. You can choose from several versatile color options and the length is timeless. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Columbia and you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

