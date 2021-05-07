elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to your Apple TV remote at $14

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the R4 Retro Apple TV Remote Case for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and is the best price of the year. Complete with a Nintendo SNES-inspired design, this Apple TV remote case from elago adds some extra protection into the mix while also making it easier to tell which end has the trackpad. It’s made of a soft silicone and sports a retro controller to stand out from some of the more generic cases on the market. Over 950 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If you can settle for a more simplistic way to upgrade your Apple TV clicker until it’s time to grab the new Siri Remote, going with the elago R2 Slim Case lets you pocket some additional savings thanks to a $7 price tag. This one lacks all of the slick retro gaming stylings found above, but will still add some extra grip into the mix alongside protection against scratches and the like. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers, as well.

Earlier in the year we got a first look at the new elago T4 Apple TV Case that brings much of the same retro stylings found above to your actual streaming media player. But rather than just emulating an SNES remote, it turns your Apple TV into the reimagining of the old school Nintendo system. Get a closer look in our launch coverage before checking out these discounted elago AirPods cases from $5.

elago R4 Retro Apple TV Remote Case features:

elago is bringing something new to the apple tv remote cases! Introducing the new r4 case – inspired by the classic console controller. Not only does this case turn heads, but it also offers great protection from everyday use. Premium silicone protects your apple tv remote from dust, dirt, drops, and oils from everyday use. Have complete access to all functions of the remote. Experience flawless use with protection that gives you peace of mind.

