Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assistant compatibility for just $25 (Reg. $36)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-Fi Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code DVJPLSV5 at checkout. Down $11 from its normal going rate of $36, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED strip features built-in Wi-Fi control so you can tie it into your smart home. It works with both Alexa and Assistant for simple voice commands to turn the lights on or off, dim or brighter, and even change colors. Plus, with two 16.4-foot rolls included here, you’ll be able to cover nearly 33-feet in RGB LED lighting with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of LED strip mounts. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents’ kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $7 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Need a speaker to expand your smart home? Well, right now Google’s Mother’s Day sale is in full swing, offering prices as low as $19. That’s right, just $19 gets you the Google Nest Mini which packs Assistant for budget-focused voice control in every room of your home. There are other great deals to score here, so be sure to give our roundup a glance for a more in-depth look.

More on Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

WiFi App Control: The Govee Home app offers convenient wireless control. Set the mood for your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers with our Music Mode. (Note: Please position yourself close to the control box when connecting to WiFi).

Brighter Lamp Beads: Equipped with 5050 LEDs and streteching to 32.8ft (2×16.4ft) in length, the strip lights are long and bright enough to fill your home with quality lighting and color. Enjoy mood-boosting effects wherever you need them.

Transform Your Decor: These smart strip lights can be used for decorating your dining room, bedroom, staircase, or kitchen. They are also great for your holiday decor or as gifts for family and friends (Note: 4-pin connectors not included).

