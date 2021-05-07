DiscountMags has now launched this year’s last-minute Mother’s Day magazine sale with some great deals on titles to add to mom’s gift. These mags, including everything from Women’s Health, Conde Nast Traveler, and Forbes to Taste of Home, Bon Appetit and many others, can be sent to any address with a nice little gift note as well. The top-notch titles are all starting from under $5 per year, matching our previous weekend sale prices, and are a great way to send mom (or anyone) a gift that keeps on giving all year round. Head below for some top picks and more details.

Last-minute Mother’s Day magazine sale

One standout, among the many, from this year’s last-minute Mother’s Day magazine sale is Women’s Health. You can now score this one for $4.95 per year with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and absolutely zero auto-renewals. Regularly around $12 per year at Amazon, like it currently fetching right now, this last-minute Mother’s Day price above is the lowest we can find and within $1 or so of the lowest we have tracked this year. You’ll find more details on what to expect from Women’s Heath below.

Just be sure to browse through the entire sale for options spanning just about every genre out there. And while we are on the topic of reading material, here are the best books for mom, our May reading list, and the Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies.

While time is winding down now, you’ll still want to check out the Best Buy Mother’s Day weekend sale for some great deals on tech for mom including HomePod mini bundles and much more. That’s on top of the ongoing Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale and all of this Satechi Apple gear, along with everything else you’ll find right here.

More details on Women’s Health:

Serving more than 36 million readers each month across all of its platforms, Women’s Health seeks to empower readers with tips and insights from the latest health and wellness research and leading experts in the field—but presented in a fun, engaging way that helps readers lead happier, healthier lives. Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey.

