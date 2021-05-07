This 80-mile OTA antenna just hit a 2021 low at Amazon, now under $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Mexonga 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna for $11.89 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price in 2021. While many of us have already made the switch to streaming, there are times when local channels are only made available over the air. This antenna is here to affordably let you tap into those channels without a recurring cost. Despite having a lightweight and simple design, this unit is ready to grasp channels up to 80 miles away. Even better, it supports up to 4K resolution. A 16-foot coaxial cable should make it simple to connect the TV and still reach a nearby window. Curious which channels are available in your area? Your questions can likely be answered by AntennaWeb. Rated 4/5 stars.

Once all is said and done, why not clean your TV with Grime Boss’ Screen Wipes? For $5 Prime shipped you’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your TV, but also your touchscreens looking as good as new. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.4/5 stars.

Simplify your TV experience when cashing in on some of the other discounts we’ve discovered. Notable markdowns include Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster at $20, along with Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K for $99, and Apple’s latest weekend movie sale from $8. Need a comfortable place to relax while enjoying all of that new content? Amazon has you covered with this steeply discounted sofa at just $171.50.

Mexonga 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna features:

This antenna you can save every penny you cost on the cable fee. Our Indoor TV antenna best on the Market and can receive ALL FREE FULL HD Channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, Fox and more within 80 miles range from broadcast tower. With compatible high gain TV antennae u can enjoy all of the news, sitcoms, kids and sports programs free for life!

